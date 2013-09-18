Lewis and Clark Community College’s women’s soccer team is currently ranked No. 10 in the National Junior College Association (NJCAA) Division I, is undefeated this season at 7-0 (5-0 in Region 24), and defeated Southwestern Illinois College 8-0 at home Tuesday.

Photo: Lewis and Clark’s Alyssa Meador (16) maintains possession of the ball despite pressure from Southwestern Illinois College players during Tuesday’s game at Lewis and Clark.hotos by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer. View more photos at http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/. Visit Trailblazer Athletics at http://www.lc.edu/athletics/

