Lewis and Clark Community College’s women’s soccer team is currently ranked No. 10 in the National Junior College Association (NJCAA) Division I, is undefeated this season at 7-0 (5-0 in Region 24), and defeated Southwestern Illinois College 8-0 at home Tuesday.

Photo: Lewis and Clark's Alyssa Meador (16) maintains possession of the ball despite pressure from Southwestern Illinois College players during Tuesday's game at Lewis and Clark.

