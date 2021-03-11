Ninian Edwards Chapter Of DAR Announces Area Good Citizen Award Winners
ALTON - The Ninian Edwards Chapter of the Daughters Of American Revolution in Alton has announced its senior Good Citizen Award winners.
Each year the Ninian Edwards Chapter of the DAR asks local high schools to select one of their senior students to receive the honor. The high school's base their selection upon these criteria:
- involvement in extracurricular activities
- contributions to the community
- preparations for further education, and
- demonstration of the good citizen qualities of dependability, honesty, leadership, and patriotism.
To participate, students have to submit a portfolio including:
- a grade transcript
- two letters of recommendation
- a description of how he/she manifests the qualities of a good citizen
- an essay, completed in a 2-hour timeframe.
Here are the awardees:
- Megan Douglas, East Alton-Wood River HS
- Tristan Johnson, Marquette Catholic HS
- Micah Hoggatt, Mississippi Valley Christian School
- Matthew Olbert, Roxana HS
- Jenna Bloodworth, Civic Memorial HS
In addition, Jenna Bloodworth will receive a $100 gift card for having the best essay.
