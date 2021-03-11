Listen to the story

ALTON - The Ninian Edwards Chapter of the Daughters Of American Revolution in Alton has announced its senior Good Citizen Award winners.

Each year the Ninian Edwards Chapter of the DAR asks local high schools to select one of their senior students to receive the honor. The high school's base their selection upon these criteria:

involvement in extracurricular activities

contributions to the community

preparations for further education, and

demonstration of the good citizen qualities of dependability, honesty, leadership, and patriotism.

To participate, students have to submit a portfolio including:

a grade transcript

two letters of recommendation

a description of how he/she manifests the qualities of a good citizen

an essay, completed in a 2-hour timeframe.

Here are the awardees:

Megan Douglas, East Alton-Wood River HS

Tristan Johnson, Marquette Catholic HS

Micah Hoggatt, Mississippi Valley Christian School

Matthew Olbert, Roxana HS

Jenna Bloodworth, Civic Memorial HS

In addition, Jenna Bloodworth will receive a $100 gift card for having the best essay.

