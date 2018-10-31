GOLDEN EAGLE, IL. - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man from Millstadt, Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 27, after the 19-year-old allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through the county.

Andrew Veit, 19, of Millstadt, was charged with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a peace officer, a Class 4 Felony following a chase police said began at 8:30 p.m. last Saturday night when Chief Deputy Kyle Jacobs was on patrol. According to a release sent by Jacobs, he attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding when the vehicle continued accelerating after both red lights and the siren were activated. He said the suspect fled and escaped three different times, but the third attempt resulted in the suspect's entire front registration plate being both seen and documented.

Article continues after sponsor message

After that escape, Jacobs said the vehicle was located at the Golden Eagle Ferry, awaiting transport into Missouri. He said the vehicle had raced through the southern portion of the county at speeds exceeding 100 m.p.h.

The vehicle was spotted due to a vigilant citizen with a police scanner, who saw the suspect's vehicle pass them, Jacobs said in the emailed release. The vehicle was reportedly still at a high rate of speed when it passed that citizen.

Unfortunately for Veit, the ferry was delayed on the Missouri side of its route by a passing barge, which made it possible for Jacobs to reach that vehicle in time. Veit was also charged with speeding, possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis paraphernalia.

His vehicle was impounded and a passenger was detained and released without charges. Veit posted bail on Oct. 30 after appearing in court.

More like this: