Nine Tornadoes Strike Illinois and Missouri This Past Thursday, April 18, 2024, NWS Confirms
The National Weather Service in St. Louis has confirmed that nine tornadoes touched down in Illinois and Missouri this past Thursday, April 18, 2024.
The nine tornado designations were as follows, NWS said on Friday:
Dorsey (Madison County), EF1
Marine (Madison County), EF0
Cahokia (St. Clair County), EF0
Near Horseshoe Lake (Madison County), EF0
Kuhn Station Road (Madison County), speed undetermined
Greenfield (Greene County), speed undetermined
Brookdale Farms (Eureka, Mo.), EF1
High Ridge (Jefferson County, Mo.), EF0 - note this tornado had winds of an estimated 100 mph
Standard City (Macoupin County), EF1
An EF0 tornado is of 65-85 mph wind speeds and normally sparks light damage. An EF1 tornado is of wind speeds 86-110 mph wind speeds and can do moderate damage.
An EF2 tornado has wind speeds of 111-135 mph and will do considerable damage, an EF3 tornado has 136-165 mph wind speeds and does severe damage and an EF4 tornado produces 166-200 mph wind speeds and does devastating damage. An EF5 tornado has wind speeds of 200 mph and does incredible damage.
“Sometimes, when we do get several weather events, tornadoes can spread over a large area like that,” NWS meteorologist Marshall Pfahler said on Friday. “We had many thunderstorms on last Thursday that grew into a big line. It created quick, brief tornadoes that were short-lived.”
