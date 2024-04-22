The National Weather Service in St. Louis has confirmed that nine tornadoes touched down in Illinois and Missouri this past Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The nine tornado designations were as follows, NWS said on Friday:

Dorsey (Madison County), EF1

Marine (Madison County), EF0

Cahokia (St. Clair County), EF0

Near Horseshoe Lake (Madison County), EF0

Kuhn Station Road (Madison County), speed undetermined

Greenfield (Greene County), speed undetermined

Brookdale Farms (Eureka, Mo.), EF1

High Ridge (Jefferson County, Mo.), EF0 - note this tornado had winds of an estimated 100 mph

Standard City (Macoupin County), EF1

An EF0 tornado is of 65-85 mph wind speeds and normally sparks light damage. An EF1 tornado is of wind speeds 86-110 mph wind speeds and can do moderate damage.

An EF2 tornado has wind speeds of 111-135 mph and will do considerable damage, an EF3 tornado has 136-165 mph wind speeds and does severe damage and an EF4 tornado produces 166-200 mph wind speeds and does devastating damage. An EF5 tornado has wind speeds of 200 mph and does incredible damage.

“Sometimes, when we do get several weather events, tornadoes can spread over a large area like that,” NWS meteorologist Marshall Pfahler said on Friday. “We had many thunderstorms on last Thursday that grew into a big line. It created quick, brief tornadoes that were short-lived.”

