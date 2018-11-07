EDWARDSVILLE - Nine Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SIUE SON) faculty are among the finalists for the March of Dimes’ seventh annual Nurse of the Year Award. The event is Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel.

The March of Dimes will present awards across 20 disciplines to nurses who exemplify an extraordinary level of patient care, compassion and customer service in their respective disciplines.

The SIUE SON candidates from Primary Care and Health Systems Nursing are Mary Frazier, Chelsea Howland, Frank Lyerla, PhD, Rebecca Luebbert, PhD, Kelley McGuire, Ann Popkess, PhD, and Jodie Warsing, PhD. Finalists from Family Health and Community Health Nursing are Bernadette Sobczak and Ashley Wittler. Robert Erhardt is a student nurse finalist.

Frazier is an instructor and a finalist in emergency care.

Howland is an instructor and a finalist in adult medical-surgical/acute care.

Luebbert is an associate professor and a finalist in education. Her clinical area of expertise is psychiatric/mental health nursing. Her scholarship activities include human subjects protection, competency and informed consent, and suicide assessment.

Also a finalist in education, Lyerla is an associate professor and director of the online healthcare informatics program. His areas of expertise include adult medical-surgical nursing, critical care nursing and nursing informatics.

McGuire is an instructor and a finalist as a rising star. She is a dual SIUE alumna with both bachelor’s and master’s in nursing.

Popkess is an associate professor, assistant dean in Primary Care and Health Systems Nursing, and a finalist in research. Her clinical areas of expertise include nursing administration/nursing education. Her scholarship activities include student activities, interprofessional education, simulation, and evidence-based practice and its translation.

Warsing is a lecturer and a finalist in behavioral health.

Sobczak is an instructor and a finalist in advanced practice. She is also a dual SIUE alumna with both bachelor’s and master’s in nursing.

Wittler is a lecturer and a finalist in women’s health.

A selection committee of healthcare professionals reviewed the nominees and narrowed the field to 200 finalists. Nurses employed in the state of Missouri and the Illinois counties of Jersey, Madison, St. Clair, Clinton, Monroe and Randolph are eligible.

A complete list of finalists is available at nurseoftheyear.marchofdimes.org. For more information, contact Caye Hagerty at 314-513-9968 or chagarty@marchofdimes.org.

About the March of Dimes

Whether serving as a healthcare provider, educator, researcher, volunteer and/or advisor, nurses play a critical role in advancing the mission of the March of Dimes, which is to improve the health of all babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. The Nurse of the Year initiative supports the mission while recognizing exceptional nurses through the region, celebrating the profession and creating awareness of the strides made in this growing field.

The 2018 Nurse of the Year is presented by Maryville University. Corporate partners include SIUE, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Goldfarb School of Nursing, SSM Health, and Mercy Healthcare, Inc.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

