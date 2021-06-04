BURLINGTON, Ia. - Alec Nigut hit a home run for the second consecutive game, a solo shot int he second, but the Burlington, Ia., Bees came from behind to score four runs in the fourth and seven unanswered runs to defeat the Alton River Dragons 7-3 in a Prospects League baseball game Thursday evening at Burlington Community Field.

The win allowed the Bees to sweep a home-and-home series with Alton, with Burlington having won the previous night 9-5 at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

The River Dragons scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to take a 3-0 lead, with the second inning run coming on the Nigut homer. Burlington rallied in the bottom of the fourth to score four runs and take the lead for good, then added on two in the third and one in the eighth to take the win, sending Alton to back-to-back losses for the first time in franchise history.

Edwardsville's Blake Burris led the River Dragons with two hits and a RBI, while Ni gut's home run was his only hit and RBI of the evening, and Clayton Dean, Adam Stilts of Alton, Bryce Zupan of Civic Memorial, David Harris and Jake Rivers each had a hit.

Zach Curry started on the mound and went four innings, allowing four runs on five hits while walking two and striking out one, with CM's Geoff Withers going only one-third of an inning, allowing two runs on three hits while walking one, Drew Patterson pitched three innings, allowing a run on three hits while fanning two and Rivers went the rest of the way for Alton.

The River Dragons are now 2-3 on the year, and will meet the Springfield Sliders on the road at Robin Roberts Stadium in Lanphier Park Friday in a 6:35 p.m. start. Alton returns home to Lloyd Hopkins Field Saturday night against the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots in the first of another home-and-home set, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m., then play the return game Sunday night at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, also at 6:35 p.m. After having Monday off, Alton then plays at Burlington again next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., then host the Quincy Gems Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.

