Join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) on Tuesday, June 17 to see Billy Elliott-The Musical at The Muny in Forest Park from Terrace B seats. The group will leave the Susnig Center at 5:00pm, so guests are asked to arrive no later than 4:45pm. Guest will enjoy dinner onsite at The Culver Pavilion. The menu will include an al fresco buffet of expertly-prepared entrees and desserts. The cost is $90 per person and includes dinner, musical, gratuities and transportation. The registration deadline is Thursday, May 29, but seats are going fast!

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome! For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222, or

email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Photo: (l to r) Deb Crone, Julie Giberson, Judy Blackburn, Betty Varble and Donna Henderson settling into their seats before the 2013 JPRD Night at The Muny trip to see West Side Story on 8.8.2013.

