Join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) on Thursday, August 8 as we head to America's oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre --- The Muny in Forest Park --- to see West Side Story. Guest will enjoy dinner onsite at The Culver Pavilion, which includes prime rib, seared pork tenderloin, egg rolls, scalloped potatoes, zucchini provencal, soup, salad, dessert and drink . The cost is $80 per person and includes dinner, musical, gratuities and transportation. As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome on JPRD trips. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 5:15pm and will return at approximately 12:30am. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 5:00pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, June 21.

To access the registration form, please go to www.jerseyville-il.us, click on "Parks & Recreation" within the left column, click on "Registration Forms" and open "Day Trip Planner: July-December".

For more information, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

