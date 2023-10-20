Nicole Wood Honored As Alton Memorial Employee Of The Month In October Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Nicole Wood of the Women’s Health and Childbirth Center is the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month for October. She received the honor on Oct. 19 from her manager, Jessica Mossman, and AMH President Dave Braasch. The nomination for Nicole came in after her good work earlier this year. Article continues after sponsor message “An unfavorable induction was brought in for chronic hypertension. After two days of attempted induction, the patient started to lose hope of a vaginal delivery. Nicole took care of the patient several days in a row. She hung encouraging signs in the room and maintained a positive attitude. On the third day of induction, the provider became concerned with the lack of maternal progress. Nicole continued to advocate for the patient. The provider agreed to use position changes in hopes to facilitate a vaginal delivery. Finally, the patient was 10 cm and going to start pushing. It was shift change, but Nicole stayed after to help the patient with her delivery. A beautiful baby girl was born vaginally! The patient looked to Nicole and thanked her for all her help. This patient benefited from Nicole’s dedication, education and unfaltering support in vaginal delivery. OB is lucky to have an RN like Nicole who goes above and beyond the call of duty for her patients.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip