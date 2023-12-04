Nicole Blackketter Earns AMH December Employee Of Month Honor
ALTON - Nicole Blackketter of the Emergency Department is the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month for December. Nicole received the honor on Dec. 4 from ED manager Jeremy Brown, left, above, and AMH president Dave Braasch.
The nomination from assistant ED manager Chantelle Smith says that “Nicole is the epitome of what it means to be caring and compassionate. She is always a joy with whom to work and receives numerous compliments from patients. Nicole is understanding and respectful to all patients with whom she comes into contact. Nicole is what BJC strives to represent for their communities - kind, compassionate and respectful. She encourages all staff she works with to go the extra mile with our patients.”
