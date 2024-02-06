HIGHLAND - Highland's Leanora Nicklin won the individual championship in leading the Bulldogs to the team title at the IHSA girls bowling Triad regional, which was held on Saturday at Hi-Top Bowl in Highland.

And although the host Knights just missed out on qualifying as a team, Triad did have four of its bowlers move on to the Carterville sectional next week as individuals.

Highland won the team title with a six-game score of 5,579, with Salem coming in second, with a 5,277, in third place was Trenton Wesclin, who had a 5,125 score, and taking the fourth and final team spot was Lebanon, who tossed a 4.929, The Knights were fifth with a 4,900, while Breese Central came in sixth with a 4,678, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran was seventh at 3,943, Edwardsville came in eighth with a 3,839, ninth place went to Civic Memorial, who had a 3,703 score, and rounding out the top ten was Breese Mater Dei Catholic, who had a 3,454. East Alton-Wood River was 11th with a 2,040, and Metro-East Lutheran came in 12th with a 1,959.

Nicklin's first place score was a 1,283, with Brylee Proffitt of Triad right behind in second at 1,281, qualifying her as an individual. Ava Burrlesman also went through with a 998, Ru Fuller had a 969, and Clara Doubet was the other Triad bowler to go through to the sectional, shooting a 911,

To go along with Nicklin's regional championship score, the Bulldogs saw Mackenzie Davis shoot a 1,197, Haley Merkle had a 1,147 series, Amara Vrell shot a 794, Bailey Mettler came up with a 730, and Adilyn Goodwin fired a 314 series.

Other individuals who qualified were Lynn Shirley of Mater Dei, who had a 1,255, and her teammate Katie McElhose, who shot a 939, three Central bowlers, Brooke Dulle, who had a 1,059, Slone Winkerler, who had a 1,021, and Grace Henrichs, who shot a 955. The other individual qualifier was Alexis Livesay of the Silver Stallions, who shot a 1,016.

No bowlers from the Tigers, Oilers, and Metro-East qualified for the sectional.

The Bulldogs and the individual qualifiers move on to the Carterville sectional next Saturday at the Southern Illinois Bowl Family Fun Center, with the qualifiers going on to the state finals, which will be held Feb. 16-17 at the Cherry Bowl Lanes in Rockford.

