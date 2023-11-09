GRANITE CITY - Nick Raftopoulos, the democratic hopeful for State Representative in Illinois’ 111th House District, will host a meet and greet event on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Bubby & Sissy’s in Alton. All are welcome for an opportunity to converse with Raftopoulos, gain insight into his background and political platform, and inquire about his vision for effectively representing the 111th District.

“These meet and greets emphasize my commitment to open dialogue, community engagement, and creating a lasting impact,” Raftopoulos says. Located at 602 Belle St., Bubby & Sissy’s is one of the Metro East’s most prominent LGBTQ+ spaces. As a passionate advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Raftopoulos is a firm believer of diversity, inclusivity, and equal rights for all.

“It is my privilege to host this event at Bubby & Sissy’s, a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride and acceptance,” he states. “This establishment has been a staple in Alton for many years, and the 111th district deserves a representative that will stand with and fight for the LGBTQ+ community. Having two members of my team who identify as LGBTQ+, this is an issue that really hits home for me, and I believe in the importance of building a more inclusive society.”

Michael Paynic, who has owned and operated Bubby & Sissy’s for over two decades, expressed excitement when he discovered Raftopoulos had interest in holding an event at his place of business. “My father was a Wood River precinct committeeman years ago, as well as a Madison County board member,” he remembers. “I’m a very political person on a lower level, but always willing to support what I believe in. I couldn’t be happier that Nick and his team chose Bubby & Sissy’s for his meet and greet."

Paynic also serves as the president of the Madison County Licensed Beverage Association and is a founder of Alton Pride. Raftopoulos, who has officially been endorsed by the Madison County Democratic Party, announced his bid for Illinois State Representative in July.

Raftopoulos hit the ground running with his campaign by canvassing neighborhoods, meeting with residents throughout the 111th district, and participating in local community events. Within the past few weeks, Raftopoulos and his team, as well as his wife, Katyann, and beloved dog, Scout, took part in several trunk-or-treats and walked in Halloween parades, including Wood River, South Roxana, and East Alton’s.

“I absolutely loved being involved with these events,” Raftopoulos says. “This gave me an opportunity to meet with so many people across the district and hear their concerns.”

