BELLEVILLE - When Belleville senior Nicholas Day had the chance to take a class at the district’s Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence (CAVE), he jumped on it. Now, he’s a metal machining student with plans to start an apprenticeship as soon as he graduates.

In recognition of his positive attitude and eagerness to learn, Nicholas Day is a Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association.

“This is my first year here. I actually really like it,” Day said about his time at the CAVE. “I just like coming here and doing my projects.”

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

Day explained that had to wait until his senior year to take classes at the CAVE, but he had been looking forward to the opportunity since he was an underclassman. He was a little surprised by how much he enjoys metal machining. Not only does he have a natural affinity for it, but he also loves the creativity and work involved in the trade. In his first semester, he completed many projects through the class.

While he isn’t certain what he wants to do after high school, he knows he will probably work in metal machining, carpentry or welding. He plans to go to Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) in Belleville, where he will complete an apprenticeship and eventually get his certification in one of these trades.

“We’re just looking at what we want to do after high school, trying to make a living,” he added. “It’s pretty solid.”

Day’s positive mindset and passion for the trade will take him far. Congratulations to Nicholas for this Trade Spotlight recognition from the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association!

More like this: