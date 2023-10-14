

EAST ALTON – Welcome in the spooky season by learning all about bats with biologist and bat researcher Brittany Rogness at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s next Neighbor Night event, Oct. 17.

For many, bats have become synonymous with Halloween, but some may not be aware that they also serve an important ecological function by keeping insect populations at bay.

“Bats are an important part of a healthy ecosystem and to modern agriculture because they love to eat crop-destroying insects,” NGRRECsm Environmental Educator Erica Doerr said.

This month’s topic expert, Rogness joined the Illinois Bat Conservation Program in 2020 and has been researching bats in the Midwest for eight years. She is passionate about contributing to the conservation of bats across the state.

“I’m excited to teach guests about the Illinois Bat Conservation Program and how they can help scientists monitor bats in the State of Illinois,” Rogness said.

The October Neighbor Night will take place at 6 p.m., Oct. 17, in the Riverview room at NGRREC’s Field Station, located at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton.

Neighbor Nights is a monthly community event hosted by the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) a division of Lewis and Clark Community College. It typically takes place on the third Tuesday of every month.

“This will be the last Neighbor Night of 2023, however, so please make sure to come and take part in this incredible community focused event,” Doerr said.

For more information, visit www.ngrrec.org or contact Erica Doerr at edoerr@lc.edu or (618) 468-2791.

About National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them, facilitating the efficient implementation of science into policy and practice. Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, the center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

