Alton, Ill. – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Speaker Series continues on March 23 with photographer Quinta Scott.



Scott, a Midwestern photographer with a national reputation for revealing her subject matter in depth with startling images, will talk about the American Bottom between the bluffs and the river south of Columbia, Illinois at 6 p.m. at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station in Alton.



Past projects have included documenting the wetlands created by the Mississippi River, the architecture created by roadside businesses on Route 66 and a study of the color red. (See her Route 66 pictures at www.AlongRoute66.com, and her Mississippi images at www.MississippiRiverPhotographs.com.)

She has received two fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and numerous corporate and museum collections hold her work.



Scott will be selling her books to the public after her presentation for $60 each (please pay by check).



This is the second in a series of public talks sponsored by NGRREC and Lewis and Clark Community College. For more event information, view NGRREC’s calendar of events at www.ngrrec.org.



Learn more about Scott by visiting her blog at http://quintascott.wordpress.com.

