ALTON – Trivia enthusiasts are invited to join the National Great Rivers Research and

Education Center (NGRREC) for a night of Tributary Trivia Thursday, July 18 at the Jerry F.

Costello Confluence Field Station.



“Tributary Trivia Night is sure to be a memorable evening,” said Caroline Robertson, event

organizer. “From celebrities to sustainability, each category will have a unique theme. The night

will also showcase NGRREC's commitment to researching large rivers and increasing the

awareness of river issues and the beautiful new Confluence Field Station.”



The cost to participate is $50 per team, which can comprise a maximum of 10 adults. A cash

prize will be awarded to the winning team. Space is limited – the first eight teams to sign up will

participate. Parking is also limited, so carpooling is encouraged.

Article continues after sponsor message



Non-alcoholic drinks and appetizers will be served, and there will be a cash bar. Weather

permitting, participants will be able to watch the sunset from the green roof during

intermission, while enjoying beverages and mingling with NGRREC staff members and

scientists.



Tickets can be purchased at the Field Station, located at One Confluence Way in East Alton, next

to the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, or at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus

in Haskell Hall, room HK110, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please make

checks payable to Lewis and Clark Community College. Those with questions can call Robertson

at (618) 468-2869 or email her at ctrobertson@lc.edu.



NGRREC is an innovative center for research, education and outreach located near the

confluence of the Mississippi, Missouri and Illinois rivers in East Alton, Illinois. The National

Great Rivers Research and Education Center is a partnership of Lewis and Clark Community

College, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and the Prairie Research Institute’s

Illinois Natural History Survey.



NGRREC’s scholars and scientists study the ecology of the big rivers, the workings of the

watersheds that feed them, and ties to the river communities that use them. NGRREC aspires to

be a leader in scholarly research, education and outreach related to the interconnectedness of

big rivers, their floodplains and watersheds, and their associated communities. For more

information about NGRREC visit www.ngrrec.org.

More like this: