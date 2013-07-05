NGRREC to Host a Night of Tributary Trivia July 18
ALTON – Trivia enthusiasts are invited to join the National Great Rivers Research and
Education Center (NGRREC) for a night of Tributary Trivia Thursday, July 18 at the Jerry F.
Costello Confluence Field Station.
“Tributary Trivia Night is sure to be a memorable evening,” said Caroline Robertson, event
organizer. “From celebrities to sustainability, each category will have a unique theme. The night
will also showcase NGRREC's commitment to researching large rivers and increasing the
awareness of river issues and the beautiful new Confluence Field Station.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The cost to participate is $50 per team, which can comprise a maximum of 10 adults. A cash
prize will be awarded to the winning team. Space is limited – the first eight teams to sign up will
participate. Parking is also limited, so carpooling is encouraged.
Non-alcoholic drinks and appetizers will be served, and there will be a cash bar. Weather
permitting, participants will be able to watch the sunset from the green roof during
intermission, while enjoying beverages and mingling with NGRREC staff members and
scientists.
Tickets can be purchased at the Field Station, located at One Confluence Way in East Alton, next
to the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, or at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus
in Haskell Hall, room HK110, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please make
checks payable to Lewis and Clark Community College. Those with questions can call Robertson
at (618) 468-2869 or email her at ctrobertson@lc.edu.
NGRREC is an innovative center for research, education and outreach located near the
confluence of the Mississippi, Missouri and Illinois rivers in East Alton, Illinois. The National
Great Rivers Research and Education Center is a partnership of Lewis and Clark Community
College, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and the Prairie Research Institute’s
Illinois Natural History Survey.
NGRREC’s scholars and scientists study the ecology of the big rivers, the workings of the
watersheds that feed them, and ties to the river communities that use them. NGRREC aspires to
be a leader in scholarly research, education and outreach related to the interconnectedness of
big rivers, their floodplains and watersheds, and their associated communities. For more
information about NGRREC visit www.ngrrec.org.
More like this: