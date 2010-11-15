Godfrey, Ill. – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center will present its own Dr. Rip Sparks on Nov. 17 as the first in a series of public speakers focusing on river issues.



Sparks will present “Living with Great Rivers: Birth of Civilizations, Contemporary Disasters and New Approaches" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station.



“The quarterly speaker series will be a way for the public to learn more about a number of issues that pertain to the river, the environment, and the issues facing our communities. Future speakers will talk about sustainability, cultural aspects of the Mississippi River and a number of other topics.

Our goal is to provide a resource for the community and to share the remarkable field station with the public,” said Rebecca Steiner, environmental educator with National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Article continues after sponsor message



During the program, NGRREC and educational partner St. Louis Science Center will co-host “Ecology in a Jar” for children in grades one through six. Participants will get the chance to explore ecological principles in a small scale world through the creation of an ecosystem that they can take home with them.



They can also make their very own chia-creature to take home. Just give him sun and water and watch his hair grow!



This event is free and open to the public.



For future seminars, visit our calendar of events at http://www.ngrrec.org.

More like this: