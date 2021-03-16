EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) and Swarovski Waterschool will host a student photography contest to celebrate United Nations World Water Day on March 22.

The contest, which is open to all K-12 students in the St. Louis area and Metro East, is designed to bring attention to this year’s theme, “What does water mean to you?”

“Today, water is under extreme threat from a growing population, increasing demands of agriculture and industry, and the worsening impacts of climate change,” Environmental Educator Jen Young said. “We’d like students to tell us their stories, thoughts and feelings about water through their words and photographs.”

There will be three winners in each of the following grade categories: K-3, 5-8 and 9-12. Winners will receive a prize from Swarovski Waterschool and an NGRREC certificate. Winners will also be featured on the websites of NGRREC and the city of Alton, as well as the social media accounts of NGRREC and Swarovski Waterschool.

The contest rules are as follows:

Water should be the focus of the entered photograph. It can include rivers, lakes, ponds, garden hoses, bathtubs, etc. Article continues after sponsor message

Students will be required to enter a one-paragraph statement describing what water means to them. There is no word limit for the written portion.

All submissions should be sent electronically to NGRRECEducation@lc.edu. The student’s name, title of photograph, grade, age and hometown must be included.

The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 21.

For more information, contact Fisher at saafisher@lc.edu.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

