SPRINGFIELD - The NFIB Illinois PAC, the political action committee of the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, has endorsed Lisa Ciampoli in the 112th House race. The political action committee is comprised exclusively of NFIB members.

"Lisa understands the challenges facing Illinois's small businesses and will do everything she can to create and maintain an environment where small businesses can grow and create jobs," NFIB State Director Mark Grant said.

“I am grateful to have the support of the NFIB and the hard-working business owners and employees in our district. I am eager to get to work and support pro-growth policies to ensure we have good-paying jobs and services for our Metro East families,” said Ciampoli.

The NFIB Illinois PAC endorsement is critical to candidates’ campaigns. Small business owners and their employees vote in high numbers and are known for actively recruiting friends, family members, and acquaintances to go to the polls. NFIB Illinois PAC's political support is based on the candidates' positions and records on small business issues.

To learn more about NFIB in Illinois, visit www.NFIB.com/IL and follow @NFIB_IL on Twitter.





