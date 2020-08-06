SPRINGFIELD - The NFIB Illinois PAC, the political action committee of the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, has endorsed Amy Elik in the 111th House race. The political action committee is comprised exclusively of NFIB members.

"Amy understands the challenges facing Illinois's small businesses and will do everything she can to create and maintain an environment where small businesses can grow and create jobs," NFIB State Director Mark Grant said.

“As a CPA, I have worked with small business owners for 25 years and know all too well the financial burden our state’s current policies put on our number one job creators. I am humbled to have the NFIB’s support and look forward to the opportunity to stand up for the small business owners in the Metro East that are the staple of our communities,” said Elik.

The NFIB Illinois PAC endorsement is critical to candidates’ campaigns. Small business owners and their employees vote in high numbers and are known for actively recruiting friends, family members, and acquaintances to go to the polls. NFIB Illinois PAC's political support is based on the candidates' positions and records on small business issues.

To learn more about NFIB in Illinois, visit www.NFIB.com/IL and follow @NFIB_IL on Twitter.

