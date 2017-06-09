EDWARDSVILLE - It seems like just yesterday, the Edwardsville High School girls basketball team returned home from Bloomington, Ill., with the second-place trophy from the IHSA Class 4A State Championship.

Now, coach Lori Blade, along with some of the graduated and returning girls basketball team, have returned to their home court to train the next generation of Lady Tigers the rules of the game they love.

This week, Blade conducted the fundamental basketball camp, along with her team and coaching staff, to girls entering third grade and beyond.

"We take a lot of pride in giving back to the community, and our girls take a lot of pride in coming back to camp and working with younger kids," Blade said. "We've done the camp long enough that the girls have been coming back year after year."

The three-day camp provided detailed instruction on rebounding and defense, shooting, passing, footwork and ball handling.

"We've had a good turn out and have really done some good things, especially with working on the fundamentals here," she said. "Hopefully these girls get a lot of things from it, from each other, and hopefully the older girls gain some coaching skills from it."

