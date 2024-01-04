ALTON - A new yoga studio has opened in Alton, and they have a lot more than poses coming down the pipeline.

Radiance Yoga & Wellness, located at 211 E. Broadway in Alton, opened on Jan. 1, 2024. Owner Janet Keffer hopes to eventually incorporate more wellness practices, including massage and Reiki, into the new business.

“We just opened and the plan is to offer more than yoga classes,” Keffer explained. “It was one of those, ‘If I don’t do it now, how much longer am I going to keep putting it off?’”

Keffer is currently offering Vinyasa flow yoga classes every day of the week except for Friday and Sunday. She also has private yoga classes available and said she will likely introduce a membership program. While she doesn’t currently offer Reiki, she does practice it and looks forward to connecting to more practitioners in the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I believe that yoga should be more accessible to more people. And it seems to me that the price of everything is going up and the quality is down, so I’m starting out with an introductory rate offering classes for $10,” she added. “I don’t offer Reiki but it’s something that I practice and so if there are others in the community that would like to collaborate, I am 100% open to that.”

Keffer began teaching yoga in 2014 when she opened Riverbend Yoga with a business partner. When Keffer parted ways with the business in 2018, she knew another studio was in her future.

She currently works in commercial construction when she’s not teaching yoga, and she noted that Radiance Yoga & Wellness is the perfect place to relax after a long day. Keffer believes there is a reason why Alton is home to many wellness shops and spiritual practitioners, and she is happy to be a part of it.

“I anticipate [Radiance Yoga & Wellness] will just keep growing as people find that we’re here. It’s perfectly quiet and with a river view and just a place to be serene and calm after a day of construction,” she joked. “They say we’re the most haunted small town in America, but it also kind of makes you wonder, why is there all the spiritual practices in our area? What is the calling? I feel like there’s a reason why all of us keep popping up around here, other than the river view…There’s definitely an energy. I just invite people to come see the space and come feel the energy.”

For more information, visit the Radiance Yoga & Wellness official website at RadianceYogaLLC.com.

More like this: