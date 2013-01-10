New Year's Resolution: One Year to a New Career Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Make a resolution to pursue a new career in 2013 with one of Lewis and Clark

Community College’s many 30 and Out degree options.

The 30 and Out program is perfect for anyone who already has an associate or bachelor’s degree

from an accredited college or university and is looking to make a change. Current options

include: • Accounting

• Computer Graphics

• Computer Network Security and Administration

• Criminal Justice

• Management

• Office Assistant – Administrative

• Office Assistant – Legal

• Office Assistant – Medical

• Paralegal

• Process Operations

• Web Design Article continues after sponsor message

A student must complete 30 semester hours of approved business courses in his or her 30 and

Out program to earn an Associate in Applied Science degree in that field.

“The 30 and Out program is an excellent opportunity for people who already have a degree. The

job market has changed dramatically in recent years, and the program is ideal for individuals

who are seeking a career change,” said Kent Scheffel, Vice President of Enrollment Services. “It

enables people to quickly enter a new field by capitalizing on their education and work

experience. The program can prove invaluable as employers’ needs change and people feel the

need to prepare for new career opportunities.”

To learn more, contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.



More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip