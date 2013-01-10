New Year's Resolution: One Year to a New Career
GODFREY – Make a resolution to pursue a new career in 2013 with one of Lewis and Clark
Community College’s many 30 and Out degree options.
The 30 and Out program is perfect for anyone who already has an associate or bachelor’s degree
from an accredited college or university and is looking to make a change. Current options
include:
• Accounting
• Computer Graphics
• Computer Network Security and Administration
• Criminal Justice
• Management
• Office Assistant – Administrative
• Office Assistant – Legal
• Office Assistant – Medical
• Paralegal
• Process Operations
• Web Design
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
A student must complete 30 semester hours of approved business courses in his or her 30 and
Out program to earn an Associate in Applied Science degree in that field.
“The 30 and Out program is an excellent opportunity for people who already have a degree. The
job market has changed dramatically in recent years, and the program is ideal for individuals
who are seeking a career change,” said Kent Scheffel, Vice President of Enrollment Services. “It
enables people to quickly enter a new field by capitalizing on their education and work
experience. The program can prove invaluable as employers’ needs change and people feel the
need to prepare for new career opportunities.”
To learn more, contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.
More like this: