Make 2013 your best year ever! There is no magic pill or formula to lose weight and combat chronic illnesses like high cholesterol and diabetes. The answer is found in supporting the human body as it was designed! Feed it well, while providing it essential tools to fight germs and harmful invaders, boost metabolism and rid it of toxins.

Axis Spinal Care is proud to offer you the opportunity use nutrition, whole food supplements, natural therapies such as chiropractic and acupuncture and exercise for the mind and body to achieve optimal health. We invite everyone from the community to join us on January 14, 2012 at 6pm at our office 416 W. Bethalto Dr. Bethalto, IL 62010 to hear about how we can help you rebuild your body from the inside out. We will have food and refreshments, free samples and specials to start your New Year right! A live demonstration of acupuncture and a detoxifying foot bath with will also be done.

This 21 day program is a structured plan, tailored to each individual for purifying, nourishing and maintaining your body. You will receive a shopping list, a meal planner and special guidance for eating. Vitamins and minerals that are derived from all natural, whole food products are used in addition to the foods you consume. There will be either group or individual sessions weekly to track your progress, monitor your weight loss, vital signs and address any issues you may have. Online support and encouragement will be available through email. At the end of the 21 days, we will meet to celebrate and talk about the “new you” going forward. So join us on a journey to achieve health and happiness from the inside out!

RSVP or request more information by calling (618)377-9920 or emailing us at axisspinalcare@yahoo.com.

Dr. Matthew Labertew is a board certified doctor of chiropractic, licensed to practice in state of Illinois and originally from Bethalto. In addition to his private practice, Dr. Labertew has been a college professor and coached college track and field.

