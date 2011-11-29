ALTON, IL — November 22, 2011 — *Kiss 2011 goodbye with a snazzy jazz concert at Jacoby Arts Center. We’re celebrating New Year’s Eve with a Special Engagement from the *LIVE at Jacoby: last saturday nights *concert series December 31 with CEEJazzSoul, featuring Cheri Evans.

CEEJazzSoul promises a swinging start to your New Year’s Eve with a lively evening of phenomenal jazz and dance music. Seasoned members of CEEJazzSoul have shared the stage with Chuck Berry, Ron Isley, George Clinton and Diane Warren, and the band has been featured on KSDK, KTVI and KPLR. The band cites their influences as the great jazz singers such as Billie Holiday,

Ella Fitzgerald, Natalie Cole and Stevie Wonder, among others.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert runs from 7-9 p.m. Tickets for this Special Engagement cost $20, or $18 for seniors (65+). Complimentary champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be served, and a cash bar is also available. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling Jacoby Arts Center,

618.462.5222, at Halpin Music in Alton, or Wood River and Jerseyville public libraries.

Performing the greatest hits from R&B, Jazz, Pop, Blues, Standards and more, CEEJazzSoul does it all without missing the beat. You’ll keep chatting about their strong, fun sounds until 2013.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center’s hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The Center is closed on Mondays.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

For more information about Jacoby Arts Center and any of its programs and services, call 618.462.5222, stop in, visit our website at www.jacobyartscenter.org, or email us at info@jacobyartscenter.org.

