Fun for a Cause on the Riverfront 2nd Annual Plunge to be held on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:00 PM

(Alton, IL) Local pet lovers are at the new Alton New Year’s tradition again: teaming up with the Hope Rescues Animal Shelter to raise money for homeless pets by plunging into the icy Mississippi River. The Polar Plunge will be held at the boat ramp beneath the Clark Bridge on New Year’s Day at 12:00 P.M.

Inspired by the success of last year’s plunge, Alton natives Alison Dreith and Trisha Cruz have planned this event to be even bigger than the inaugural jump. Earlier this year, 20 participants raised $2500 for Hope Rescues, which Dreith and Cruz are hoping to surpass. Those who are interested in taking the plunge with them can encourage others to donate to Hope Rescues in honor of their plan to plunge. People who are not interested in jumping in are welcome to watch the plunge, donate money, and cheer on their friends.

Hope Rescues is a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter based in Alton, IL that rescues pets from both abusive homes and shelters that would euthanize these pets if they are not adopted. Begun by Kim Lee and Jackie Spiker in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, this organization gives pets a second chance at happy lives with loving families.

Monetary donations to Hope Rescues may be made directly to the shelter via their website, or given to those involved in the plunge itself. If you plan on donating via the website, the organizers of this event ask that you include the word “plunge” in order to help them determine the amount they are able to raise. The plungers are also interested in corporate sponsorship, and are willing to wear your company’s name or logo as they jump into the river.

Those who plan to attend on January 1st should arrive at the boat ramp before noon, as the plunge will take place at noon. To volunteer or donate, contact Hope Rescues at their website, http://www.hoperescues.com/, via email at admin@hoperescues.com, or by phone at 463-9983. For more information on the Plunge, view its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/#!/event.php?eid=267395489963467, or contact organizer Alison Dreith at alidreith@yahoo.com.

