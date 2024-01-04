WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department officially swore in its newest probationary officer at the Wood River City Council meeting earlier this week.

At the meeting, City Clerk Danielle Sneed administered the Oath of Office to newly appointed Probationary Police Officer Morgan Davis. After being officially sworn in, Officer Davis received a brand new badge from Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells.

The department congratulated their newest member with an announcement on their Facebook page.

“Congratulations to Morgan Davis, now known as Officer Morgan Davis, who took the oath of office this evening at the Wood River City Council meeting for the position of Probationary Police Officer,” they said.

“Officer Davis will start Police Academy next week and will be patrolling the streets of Wood River after receiving her academy training! We welcome Officer Davis to the City of Wood River!”

A recording of the Wood River City Council meeting featuring Davis being sworn in is available at the top of this story or on the City of Wood River Facebook page.

