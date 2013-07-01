Hazel2blue, inc. is a new women's retail boutique in Alton. The Grand Opening is on Saturday July 6th, starting at 9am. Styles range from edgy, to classic, to vintage inspired, for the late teen to the fashion savvy 40 something woman.

There will be several different promotional flash sales throughout the day, and refreshments. The address is 219 William St. Stop by and do a little shopping, or just come by, say hello, and see what we're all about!

