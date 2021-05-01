ST. LOUIS - A new structure is under construction on the north side of Kiener Plaza, completing the park’s renovation as part of the City Arch River transformation.

The project is a joint effort of Great Rivers Greenway, City of St. Louis and Gateway Arch Park Foundation. It will serve as a visitor services and maintenance building and include retail space for St. Louis-themed gifts, a workspace for on-site security, and a storage and support space for events and maintenance.

Construction on the site began on April 26th and is estimated to be completed in the Fall of 2021. Downtown commuters can expect periodic closures of five parking spaces and part of the bike lane on Chestnut St. between 6th and 7th streets. The visitor services and maintenance building will be an upgrade from the current security station in place on Kiener Plaza and will provide a workstation for security guards to be present and visible.

The building will also store items such as the café tables and chairs that Kiener Plaza visitors use to relax and enjoy the space,tools to take care of the plants and infrastructure in the park, and equipment for programs and events that activate the plaza, such as the Gateway Arch Park Foundation Sunrise Yoga series.

Kiener Plaza’s central location in Downtown St. Louis makes it an ideal spot for the new hospitality station for residents and visitors alike to get directions, make a plan for their day and pick up a gift. This service will be a partnership with Explore St. Louis and Jefferson National Parks Association, who already provide visitor services and retail services, respectively. For more information about the CityArchRiver project, visit www.archpark.org/legacy.