GODFREY – Next month, Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome the first of three visiting artists to its Godfrey campus for a new lecture series, presented and sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

“The Visiting Artists Lecture Series will bring in highly experienced and reputable professional artists from local and regional areas on a monthly basis to give slide presentations of their artwork and to discuss their working methods, aesthetic philosophies and professional lives,” said L&C Art Coordinator Chris Brennan. “The lectures will provide significant insight into the working lives of artists that is somewhat rare at many colleges, particularly community colleges.”

Beginning with highly renowned St. Louis printmaker Tom Huck, who will present at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery, the series will aim to increase awareness and appreciation of the arts in the community, and among L&C students, through one-hour lectures and an interactive question and answer portion, Brennan said.

“We are excited to support Lewis and Clark Community College in its efforts to expand the reach of their new lecture series,” said Amber Scott, vice president of marketing and communications with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. “We hope that our sponsorship will elevate the impact of the contributions that arts programs, like those offered through Lewis and Clark, bring into our community.”

Huck’s presentation will coincide with the L&C Faculty Art Exhibit, which will run Feb. 6-27 in the Hatheway Gallery.

Huck, born in 1971, is best known for his large scale woodcuts, but also runs his own press, Evil Prints, in St. Louis.

He is a regular contributor to BLAB!, an annual anthology of visual art, and illustrated The Roots’ “Phrenology” album art in 2003. His work draws upon the influence of artists like Albrecht Durer, Jose Guadalupe Posada, R. Crumb and Honore Daumier, according to his website, www.evilprints.com .

Huck’s work can also be found in numerous public and private collections, including the St. Louis Art Museum and New York Public Library, among others.

“We are very excited about having Tom Huck as our inaugural presenter. Huck is a highly accomplished printmaker; he creates some challenging work and his prints are meticulously rendered,” Brennan said.

For more information about the series and other upcoming artists, visit www.lc.edu/visitingartists.

