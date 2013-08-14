Alton Memorial Hospital is expanding the hospital’s existing inpatient medical stabilization service for adults. New Vision is a service operated through a management contract between Alton Memorial Hospital and SpecialCare Hospital Management Corporation of St. Louis.

The New Vision service, which became operational this week, is for people with drug and alcohol abuse issues. New Vision accepts appropriate patients who are experiencing incapacitation due to substance use or are experiencing acute withdrawal symptoms. The program consists of a medically supervised hospital stay for inpatient stabilization, which typically lasts three days and would be on Alton Memorial’s Medical Care Unit, located on the third floor of the Duncan Wing. The inpatient stay includes the following aspects:

• Pre-Screening

• Assessment

• Admission

• Medical stabilization

• Appropriate discharge planning

New Vision has a fully qualified treatment team which includes physicians and nursing personnel who utilize a multi-disciplinary team approach in the individualized treatment of each patient.

Upon admission to the hospital, assessments of the patient’s fundamental needs are accomplished. These assessments include a medical history, physical, a complete laboratory workup and a nursing assessment.

Patients who are under the influence of chemical substances and/or other medical co morbidities will be closely observed and stabilized. The hospital accepts appropriate patients who are experiencing problems and incapacitation due to substance use and/or abuse, or are experiencing acute withdrawal symptoms from cessation of use of certain substances.

For additional information, call New Vision at 800-939-2273 or 618-433-6687.

