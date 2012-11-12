New Vision Service Opening at Alton Memorial
ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital is expanding the hospital’s existing inpatient medical
stabilization service for adults. New Vision is a service operated through a management contract
between Alton Memorial Hospital and SpecialCare Hospital Management Corporation of St. Louis.
The New Vision service, which is scheduled to become operational Nov. 14, is for people
with drug and alcohol abuse issues. New Vision accepts appropriate patients who are experiencing
incapacitation due to substance use or are experiencing acute withdrawal symptoms. The program
consists of a medically supervised hospital stay for inpatient stabilization, which typically lasts
three days. The inpatient stay includes the following aspects:
• Pre-Screening
• Assessment
• Admission
• Medical stabilization
• Appropriate discharge planning
New Vision has a fully qualified treatment team which includes physicians and nursing
personnel who utilize a multi-disciplinary team approach in the individualized treatment of each
patient.
Upon admission to the hospital, assessments of the patient’s fundamental needs are
accomplished. These assessments include a medical history, physical, a complete laboratory
workup and a nursing assessment.
Patients who are under the influence of chemical substances and/or other medical
co-morbidities will be closely observed and stabilized. The hospital accepts appropriate patients
who are experiencing problems and incapacitation due to substance use and/or abuse, or are
experiencing acute withdrawal symptoms from cessation of use of certain substances.
For additional information, call New Vision at 800-939-2273 or 618-433-6687.
