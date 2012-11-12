Listen to the story

ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital is expanding the hospital’s existing inpatient medical

stabilization service for adults. New Vision is a service operated through a management contract

between Alton Memorial Hospital and SpecialCare Hospital Management Corporation of St. Louis.

The New Vision service, which is scheduled to become operational Nov. 14, is for people

with drug and alcohol abuse issues. New Vision accepts appropriate patients who are experiencing

incapacitation due to substance use or are experiencing acute withdrawal symptoms. The program

consists of a medically supervised hospital stay for inpatient stabilization, which typically lasts

three days. The inpatient stay includes the following aspects:

• Pre-Screening

• Assessment

• Admission

• Medical stabilization

• Appropriate discharge planning

New Vision has a fully qualified treatment team which includes physicians and nursing

personnel who utilize a multi-disciplinary team approach in the individualized treatment of each

patient.

Upon admission to the hospital, assessments of the patient’s fundamental needs are

accomplished. These assessments include a medical history, physical, a complete laboratory

workup and a nursing assessment.

Patients who are under the influence of chemical substances and/or other medical

co-morbidities will be closely observed and stabilized. The hospital accepts appropriate patients

who are experiencing problems and incapacitation due to substance use and/or abuse, or are

experiencing acute withdrawal symptoms from cessation of use of certain substances.

For additional information, call New Vision at 800-939-2273 or 618-433-6687.

