ALTON - The Alton High football team played well and rallied from behind for the second straight week, but Quincy held on and defeated the Redbirds 27-20 in Alton's home opener Friday night at Public School Stadium.

In pre-game ceremonies, the new turf field and other renovations made to the stadium were dedicated, and the contributors to the field's conversion were honored in the ceremony.

When the game started, the Blue Devils scored twice, on a Brian Douglas three-yard run in the first quarter and a Adon Byquist touchdown pass to Jack Mettemeyer on a fourth-down play with 10:32 left until halftime to give Quincy a 14-0 lead. The Redbirds countered on the second touchdown with Gage Depew scored from one yard out to make it 14-7, and after another Quincy touchdown, Keith Gilchrese also scored from the one to make it 20-13 Quincy with 1:13 left in the half.

Makin Lewis caught a touchdown pass from Byquist from five yards out to make it 27-13 with 8:15 left, but a 20-yard touchdown pass from Graham McAfoos to Jaylin Telford with 5:44 left cut the deficit to 27-20. The Redbirds did have one final chance, but were held by Quincy to preserve its win.

McAfoos was 16-of-27 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown, while Gilchrese ran for 86 yards and another score. Telford had five receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The Redbirds are now 0-2 and host Collinsville next Friday night in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

