WOOD RIVER - The City of Wood River has appointed Karen Weber as its new Treasurer and Finance Director, replacing Chris Sobrino, who formerly held both positions. Weber was officially sworn in and took the Oath of Office at last night’s City Council meeting.

Councilman Bill Dettmers thanked Sobrino for his years of service and wished him the best for the future.

“Tonight is Chris Sabrino’s last meeting, and I want to thank him for his years of service,” Dettmers said. “I’ve very much enjoyed working with him and I wish him the very best at his new job.”

Mayor Tom Stalcup agreed and added Weber will “do a great job.”

“It’s a sobering day to see Mr. Sobrino leave,” Stalcup said. “Chris is moving on to bigger adventures and we will all miss him. Chris did a wonderful job as Finance Director and we wish him well and the very best in the future.

Article continues after sponsor message

“On top of that, Karen Weber will take his place as our Finance Director and we know she’ll do a great job - she always has in the past.”

Council members then voted unanimously to appoint Weber as the new treasurer. City Clerk Danielle Sneed administered the Oath of Office before a round of applause from attendees.

Weber previously worked as an accountant for the city. In addition to being appointed Treasurer and Finance Director, she was also appointed to the city’s Fire Pension Board and Police Pension Board, replacing Sobrino’s position on both boards.

Weber's term as Treasurer and Fire Pension Board member will expire in May 2024, while her term as a member of the Police Pension Board will expire in May 2025.

A full recording from the Oct. 2 City Council meeting, including Weber taking the Oath of Office, is available at the top of this story, on the RiverBender.com Facebook page, or on RiverBender.com/video.

More like this: