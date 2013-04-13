WellSpring Resources has new support groups at its Jerseyville office, available to adults living in Jersey and Calhoun Counties. Therapy groups will help address trauma, depression, anxiety and other issues.

The idea is that small groups of people will meet on a regular basis to talk about their lives and to provide mutual support. Therapy groups are led by trained professional counselors and therapists. One of the goals is for group members to change the way they think about and react to challenges.

Support groups are often just as helpful as individual therapy. Some members even feel more comfortable in a group setting according to Jenna Farmer-Brackett, an Assessment Specialist at WellSpring Resources.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Support groups help members realize that they are not the only ones trying to live with difficult symptoms in an already difficult world,” says Farmer-Brackett. “Often, this sense of common ground helps members feel less alone.”

Groups also give members the chance to practice communicating with others. Developing this skill can lead to improved relationships with family, friends, co-workers and partners. Therapy groups at WellSpring Resources are open to adults, meaning that members can attend when it is convenient for them. Members tend to get the most benefit by attending group sessions weekly.

Call WellSpring’s Jerseyville office at (618) 639-2010 for more information about support groups or for a copy of the Jerseyville support group schedule.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, 4,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

More like this: