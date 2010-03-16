(Alton , IL - March 15, 2010) – In celebration of 35 years of existence, New Testament Fellowship Church announces a new identity – Enjoy Church (found on the web at EnjoyChurch.TV).

Enjoy Church opens its doors to people of every age, race, creed, and background. Pastor Carstens’ approach to communicating the message of the Bible continues to be one of creativity, humor, hope, and practical application of the life-changing power of Jesus. According to Pastor Carstens, “The new name better describes the lifeblood of the church – who we are, what we want to communicate, and who we want to reach. We’re not changing our core identity, but rather, re-naming it so we can better relate to the St. Louis area and the rest of the world. We are still who we’ve always been. We are a church that exists to lead people to enjoy a God-first life.”

Under Pastor Carstens’ leadership, Enjoy Church has grown to expand their reach into the Metro St. Louis area and beyond by broadcasting over the internet and on television (KDNL/ABC-30), offering free audio and video podcasts through iTunes, and in 2008 opening a second campus in the O’Fallon/Fairview Heights area.

Enjoy Church was founded in 1975 and named New Testament Fellowship Church by the late Gary Carstens, who served as Senior Pastor until handing over the pastorship to his son Daren Carstens in 2000. A few years before his passing, Gary had a conversation with Daren that planted the idea of changing the name of the church to in order to better communicate its mission, personality, and legacy to the public. When the decision was finally made, Pastor Carstens decided to base the church’s new name and renewed vision on the scripture of John 10:10 (Amplified) – “The thief comes only in order to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have and enjoy life, and have it in abundance [to the full, till it overflows].”

Alton Campus: 3303 Homer Adams Parkway

Alton, IL 62002

O’Fallon Campus: Amelia Carriel Jr. High

451 N. Seven Hills Rd.

O’Fallon, IL 62269

618-465-5433

800-465-0345

www.EnjoyChurch.tv

