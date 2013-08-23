Lewis and Clark Community College will soon be home to a newly chartered student chapter of SCORE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping small businesses grow.

An informational meeting about the new organization will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Caldwell Hall, Room 3319. All L&C students are invited to come and participate.

“Our Lewis and Clark Community College Student SCORE chapter will be the first of its kind and develop by-laws for other, future student chapters of SCORE,” said L&C Business Coordinator Douglas Schneiderheinze. “The experience will be enriching for future entrepreneurs and will be an endeavor the will stand out on a resume.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The purpose of SCORE is to strengthen the free enterprise system by utilizing volunteer counselors, who provide technical and managerial guidance for small business owners and operators, profit and not-for-profit organizations, and prospective business owners and operators by advising and counseling on the principles and practices of effective management.

Members of the L&C Student Chapter of SCORE will network with local business owners, investors and entrepreneurs, while working with SCORE mentors and providing ideas to help expand or create new business through idea generation techniques. Membership may also qualify as second year credit for a cooperative experience.

For more information, call Schneiderheinze at (618) 468-4576.

More like this: