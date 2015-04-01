Riverbender.com and EdGlenToday.com launched a brand new Cardinals page to our news sites Wednesday, April 1.

Just in time for the 2015 Cardinals regular baseball season to kick-off, Riverbender.com and EdGlenToday.com launched a new page on our website dedicated to the St. Louis Cardinals and all their fans, nationwide.

RiverBender.com/Cardinals is your one stop shop for everything Cardinals. The 2015 season schedule is available right at your fingertips, along with a live Twitter feed from @Cardinals, other events and press releases from the business establishments in downtown St. Louis.

“Sitting on the Bat with Brian Stull” gives you the latest news from all games, the players, events and everything in between. The new column features the writing of Stull, formerly of WXOS 101 ESPN. The column will appear on a regular (almost daily) basis and includes insight and information Stull collects from conversations with team members, coaches and management.

Riverbender.com/EdGlentoday.com is giving away 2 FREE CARDINALS TICKETS EACH MONTH! We encourage all Cardinals fans to visit the Cards page and sign up to win. To enter to win two “all inclusive” Cardinal Baseball tickets, register online at RiverBender.com or EdGlenToday.com by clicking HERE, or stop in and register at the following sponsor locations:

Article continues after sponsor message

Quality Buick GMC Cadillac

Liberty Bank

Gerard Fischer American Family Insurance

Atlantis Pools

Make us your new homepage and you won’t miss out on any Cardinals news!

