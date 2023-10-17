WOOD RIVER - The new Sports Barn business is starting to go in the air on Old St. Louis-Alton Road close to I-255 and Illinois Route 143.

Concrete footing work appears to be set and now the walls are being constructed at the new 37,500-square-foot structure in Wood River. The new Sports Barn will feature batting cases, pitching development, a turf infield, and more inside the training facility for baseball and softball players.

The Gators Baseball Academy a baseball and softball club for ages 6 to 18 will be the prime occupants of the new facility.

