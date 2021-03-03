ALTON – Charter Communications, Inc. announced today the opening of a new Spectrum Store in Alton. The Spectrum store gives consumers in the Alton area a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile or Voice services.

“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new store in Alton is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while following current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

The new Spectrum store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available. Customers can save up to 40% on a single line with unlimited data compared to other national carriers.* They also can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.

Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet, featuring plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, including starting speeds of 200 Mbps, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV® content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with ordering and sampling Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.

“Access to quality, high-speed internet is vital for students, businesses and families,” said State Sen. Rachelle Crowe. “Spectrum’s latest investment in retail operations to Madison County provides our region with the services and products they need to get and stay connected.”

To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.

The Spectrum store at 1837 Homer Adams Parkway is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Visit www.spectrum.com/stores for more information on locations, hours and Spectrum products and services. 24-hour customer assistance is always available at 1-855-707-7328.

More like this: