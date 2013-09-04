Riverbender.com has teamed up with WBGZ Radio and Today’s Advantage to offer local area sports fans the absolute best and most complete coverage right in the palm of your hand.

RBSportsZone.com is a new mobile app designed to keep River Bend Sports Fans in sync with their favorite High School Sports Team. All the schedules, scores, and standings are just the beginning of what’s available in this really cool new web app. The app provides you the ability to actually watch live games or lets you know where to tune in to hear these games on the radio. You can catch the full game live or on-demand, check out the highlights, view some photos, or just check the score.

One of the coolest features of the app is that it’s interactive for the “Real Sports Fan!” Unlike ESPN ScoreCenter, YOU are the reporter! If you just witnessed a great 30 yard play you can post a “sports chat message” for all the other high school sports fans to see. Just want to help out and post a half time score for your friends that couldn’t make it to the game, that works too. Fans who really want to contribute can become an Official Reporter. Their comments are immediately posted and there are other perks as well. Family members, coaching staff, the booster club, photographers, and everyone who loves football are all encouraged to participate to make this thing as cool as a 70 yard breakaway.

A couple other things that are worth mentioning… The app not only knows what stadium you are standing in when you report the score but it also knows how to get you to those hard to find away games with turn by turn driving directions and estimated travel times for every stadium. What else could you want... besides the first touchdown! ;o) Enjoy and Have a Great Season!

Check it out: http://rbsportszone.com

