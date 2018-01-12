EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Police Department has added three officers to its squad, bringing the total number of sworn officers to 43. The officers were inducted Wednesday, Jan. 10 by Chancellor Randy Pembrook, with Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker and Police Chief Kevin Schmoll also participating in the ceremony.

“We appreciate the commitment to public safety that these officers have made by taking the law enforcement oath to protect and serve,” said Walker. “I know they take tremendous pride, satisfaction and fulfillment in their profession. SIUE is grateful for the wonderful work our police department does every day to keep students, employees and guests safe.”

“These additional officers will allow the SIUE Police Department to provide quality services at the School of Dental Medicine in Alton, ensuring safe and secure campus environments at all three of our University locations,” added Schmoll.

The new officers are:

Kasey Hoyd, a native of Chicago, who completed an internship at the SIUE Police Department in Spring 2015 before earning a bachelor’s in criminal justice from SIUE that same semester

Lindsey Rice, a Bethalto native, earned an associate’s in criminal justice from Lewis and Clark Community College in 2017 and has previously worked as a security officer at Argosy Casino

Xac Vo, of Belleville, is a native of Vietnam. He is a 2012 graduate of Samford University with a bachelor’s in religion and was an IT coordinator for the Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurse Association

Before joining the department full-time, they will complete 14 weeks at the Police Academy.

