EDWARDSVILLE – Beginning Monday, April 25, 2016, two sections of New Poag Road closed for road construction.

The Madison County Highway Department’s contractor, RCS Construction, is scheduled to close New Poag Road between IL Rte. 111 and Lakeview Corporate Drive to perform pavement patching operations. The section of road will be closed to all traffic. New Poag Road from IL Route 3 to Lakeview Corporate will remain open. During this closure, Lakeview Corporate drive will only be accessible from IL Route 3.

This road closure will remain in effect from April 25, 2016, until approximately May 9, 2016. Due to weather conditions, all dates are tentative and subject to change. A map of the road closure area and detour routes is available at the Madison County website, www.co.madison.il.us.

Once the first stage of repairs to New Poag Road are completed, the second stage will proceed, resulting in the closure of New Poag Road from IL Rte. 3 to Old Alton Road. A road closure notice and detour route will be sent out prior to this closure.

The posted NORTH DETOUR for this closure is:

IL Route 111 north to Robbins Road

West to S. Delmar Avenue

South to IL Route 3 (via Piasa Lane)

South on IL Route 3 to New Poag Road.

The posted SOUTH DETOUR for this closure is:

IL Route 111 south to Interstate 270 west

North on IL Route 3 to New Poag Road

