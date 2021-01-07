GRAFTON – With no leaves on the trees and that morning frost on your car windshield, it may seem that summer is still a long way off. But the folks at Raging Rivers Waterpark know that it’s really just around the corner. And they are gearing up to get this summer off to a roaring start as they unleash the new Sea Lion Splash Showfrom June 19-27, 2021.

Sea Lion Splash is the only traveling sea lion show in the United States. Operated by Squalus, Inc., an organization that provides homes for beached sea lions unable to return to the wild, the troop features animals from both California and the Patagonia region of South America. At first glance, these “performers” may look more suited for channel surfing from a comfy seat on the couch. But when the bright lights shine on them, these whiskered wonders come to life, putting on a one-of-a-kind display of singing and dancing, acrobatics, and all manner of delightful hijinks. You will thrill at the opportunity to come face to face with these amazing animals as they shoot baskets, turn handstands, and engage in all sorts of silly antics, eager to please and hungry for the love of the crowd. And if you’re lucky…you just might get a kiss from one of these lovely ladies.

Sea Lion Splash is sure to dazzle crowds of all ages while at the same time teaching about the plight of the sea lions and what we, as humans, can do to live in harmony with and ensure the survival of these majestic creatures. The show will appear at Raging Rivers Waterpark this summer and is included with park admission or a Season Pass. VIP Sea Lion Packages will also be offered for an additional fee.

Raging Rivers Waterpark provides unlimited splashes for families all season long for one low price. Guests can purchase their 2021 season pass starting at just $54.99 plus tax per person for unlimited visits all season, in-park discounts, and other perks. A payment plan option is also available. The Season Pass Holiday Pricing has been extended through January 31 and can be purchased online at RagingRivers.com.

About Raging River Waterpark

Raging River Waterpark is the only waterpark of its size in southern Illinois, just a few miles from the heart of St. Louis, Missouri. Located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, Illinois, this family destination features six water attractions, including an aqua play area, speed slides, a lazy river, and a million-gallon wave pool. For more information about Raging Rivers Waterpark, guests can visit RagingRivers.com or call 618-786-2345.

