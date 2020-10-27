EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Community Foundation is pleased to announce the L.J. and Faye E. Burrus Family Scholarship. This new scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating senior from Edwardsville High School who plans to pursue a degree in the field of exercise physiology, exercise science or human/sports performance-related fields.

The L.J. and Faye E. Burrus Family Scholarship honors Lanham J., “Red,” and Faye Elizabeth (Hellrung) Burrus, who became Edwardsville residents in the 1920’s, and their children, Wilmer Roy or “Popeye,” Cecil, Joseph, Kay, Sharon and Dean; all of them are now deceased. Except for Joseph, who died at birth, Burrus family members were active in the Edwardsville community, its schools, and in their church, First Presbyterian. Red worked at the Edwardsville Creamery where he became a supervisor and Faye was a stay-at-home-mom. The Burrus’ valued learning and education as much as they did their family and community: Popeye became a pharmacist; Cecil followed in his father’s footsteps, working at the Edwardsville Creamery, where he had his own delivery route; Kay completed her Ph.D. in exercise physiology; Dean excelled in grocery retail and Sharon, after suffering a childhood illness, stayed active in her church. The family’s long-standing presence in Edwardsville made this community a better place. A giving and welcoming family, the Burrus door was always open, and they always had room for one more at their table.

“The Edwardsville Community Foundation is proud to honor and recognize the Burrus family and their legacy in Edwardsville with the creation of the L.J. and Faye E. Burrus Scholarship Fund,” Pam Farrar Executive Director of the Edwardsville Community Foundation said. “We look forward to administering this scholarship fund for the benefit of Edwardsville High School seniors,” she added.

Donations to the L.J. & Faye E. Burrus Family Scholarship Fund at the Edwardsville Community Foundation, can be made online at: https://edwardsvillecf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate under the Scholarship section.

About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Edwardsville Community Foundation was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of

life in the local communities. ECF is a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents in the District 7 communities. Since its inception in 1997, ECF has distributed more than $6.6 million to charitable causes.

