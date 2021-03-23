EDWARDSVILLE - A new RunWell App has created excitement and is now available on Google Play and App Store.

The mobile phone app launch creates what Jen Schaller, owner of RunWell International, "a fun, interactive mobile phone app for runners."

RunWell is located at 142 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

"Upload your picture during your training run or a race, pin the map and tell us where you RunWell," she said. "You’ll earn rewards points to unlock cool swag, discount codes, and raffle prizes for running and connecting with others. Participate in challenges, check out fun events in your community, and connect with other like-minded active people."

Schaller continued and said: "Invite your friends and cheer for them as they finish their runs. Connect with running buddies or make new ones. Whether you run one block or 100 miles, this app is for you! We celebrate every run no matter how long, short, fast or slow. Get out there and put the miles in. We want to see your run!"

Schaller said those who wear RunWell shirts receive double rewards points.

"The app will be available in the Google Play Store and App Store for free to everyone later this spring, or available now in BETA to RunWell VIP Members," she said.

Schaller pointed out that a mask is required for entry and her staff wears masks and get temperature checks with the COVID-19 Pandemic in place. The staff also disinfects surfaces between customer visits.

For more information, contact Schaller at (618) 791-5597 or e-mail:wheredoyourunwell@gmail.com.

