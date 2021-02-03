ALTON - A number of new businesses have sprung up in downtown Alton, among them is Moon Drops, a CBD Wellness company with a retail shop located at 223 Market Street in the historic Stratford Hotel.

Alton native Caleb Lewis founded Moon Drops after experiencing the benefits of CBD

firsthand. “I had some old sports injuries and CBD has helped me find relief,” Lewis said. His personal experience soon became his passion.

Moon Drops products are made locally and contain an unflavored CBD isolate with minimal additives, resulting in a pure and potent form of CBD. Tinctures are available in 1000, 2000 and 3000 MG strengths and are taken orally.

“Our Moon Drops Balm is a topical ointment that has been effective in treating a variety of different ailments,” Lewis went on to say. “We also carry pet tincture; a lady told me that her 13-year-old dog has been as agile as a puppy since taking our product.”

In addition to tinctures and balms, Moon Drops carries soaps and bath bombs containing CBD. “Our development team has some innovative ideas for future products, which hopefully will be on the shelves in the next few months,” Lewis said.

“We opened in Dec 2019, shortly before the pandemic. Despite all the challenges, it’s been a good first year. We launched our website, expanded the retail business and are in the process of increasing our production space so that we can continue to meet demand,” Lewis said. “But most importantly, we’re committed to providing CBD products that are effective and affordable.”

The shop carries a variety of local and sustainably sourced wellness items including

loose-leaf teas, essential oils and skin products.

Moon Drops is open Wednesday – Sunday or shop online at MoondropsCBD.com.

More like this: