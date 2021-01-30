EDWARDSVILLE - Something twisted is headed to Edwardsville this summer. A truly unique breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, The Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. is slated to open in the former EdgeWild space located at 1071 S. State Hwy 157.

The Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. features exciting and unexpected “twists” on classic dishes and well as exclusive, concept-driven one-of-a-kinds. “Twisted Biscuit will offer all of the classics and customer favorites with our culinary interpretations baked in.” said Michael Hussey, Director of Operations & Executive Chef. “The idea is to offer our diners an opportunity to keep their order mild, or go a little bit wild. This ideology extends to our bar program too where guests can expect to the evolution of favorites like Bloody Marys, mimosas and boozy coffee drinks.”

“When someone visits Twisted Biscuit, they will receive first-class service in a fun, hip atmosphere,” said Jason Coalter, one of the owners of Twisted Biscuit. “A visit will be memorable, and a perfect way to start your day on a happy, energetic note.”

Twisted Biscuit’s owners are excited to start their new venture in Edwardsville. “We think Edwardsville is the perfect location for a new brunch concept,” said Matt Fox, President of Twisted Biscuit. “It’s a thriving small city, with a strong sense of community and lots of opportunity for growth, and culturally it aligns with our company culture. We’re excited to base our company here and look forward to being part of the community.”

“As we move into the spring months, we’ll begin looking at adding staff,” added Fox. “Ultimately, we anticipate hiring upwards of 100 team members for Twisted Biscuit.”

Plans for the restaurant include offerings for brunch and a full bar for cocktails. Opening is targeted for early summer.

