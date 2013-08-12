New Report: Restoring America's River
Report: Congress Should Stop Subsidizing Destruction of Upper Mississippi
WHAT: New Report: Restoring America's River: Using the Water Resources
Development Act to Mend the Upper Mississippi (www.iwla.org/restore)
WHEN: 9:30 AM Central / 10:30 AM Eastern, August 13, 2013
WHERE: Register online, can be done in advance:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2969597640369036032.
SPEAKERS:
- Olivia Dorothy, Izaak Walton League of America, Regional Conservation Coordinator
- Josh Sewell, Taxpayers for Common Sense, Senior Policy Analyst
- Glynnis Collins, Prairie Rivers Network, Executive Director
- Denny Caneff, River Alliance of Wisconsin, Executive Director
- Rachel Dawson, National Wildlife Federation, Legislative Representative
BACKGROUND: The locks and dams on the Upper Mississippi River have significantly damaged - and continue to degrade - the Mississippi River. This infrastructure is the most heavily subsidized of all forms of transportation in the United States and one of the most environmentally damaging.
A new report by the Nicollet Island Coalition, a group of conservation and economic organizations working in the Upper Mississippi River basin, outlines how the Water Resources Development Act could be used to save taxpayer dollars and restore America's river.
For more information on the Nicollet Island Coalition and the report, visit www.iwla.org/restore.
