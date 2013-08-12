Report: Congress Should Stop Subsidizing Destruction of Upper Mississippi

WHAT: New Report: Restoring America's River: Using the Water Resources

Development Act to Mend the Upper Mississippi (www.iwla.org/restore)

WHEN: 9:30 AM Central / 10:30 AM Eastern, August 13, 2013

WHERE: Register online, can be done in advance:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2969597640369036032.

Article continues after sponsor message



SPEAKERS:

Olivia Dorothy, Izaak Walton League of America, Regional Conservation Coordinator

Josh Sewell, Taxpayers for Common Sense, Senior Policy Analyst

Glynnis Collins, Prairie Rivers Network, Executive Director

Denny Caneff, River Alliance of Wisconsin, Executive Director

Rachel Dawson, National Wildlife Federation, Legislative Representative

BACKGROUND: The locks and dams on the Upper Mississippi River have significantly damaged - and continue to degrade - the Mississippi River. This infrastructure is the most heavily subsidized of all forms of transportation in the United States and one of the most environmentally damaging.

A new report by the Nicollet Island Coalition, a group of conservation and economic organizations working in the Upper Mississippi River basin, outlines how the Water Resources Development Act could be used to save taxpayer dollars and restore America's river.

For more information on the Nicollet Island Coalition and the report, visit www.iwla.org/restore.

More like this: