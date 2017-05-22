BETHALTO - One man ate 10 tacos in two minutes and 20 seconds at Saturday's fifth annual T Mo's Tacos Taco-Eating Contest.

Held every year at the Bethalto Fair Grounds during the Bethalto Jaycees Fair, the local food vendor's taco-eating contest delivers $200 to the winning eater, who is charged with eating 10 tacos before nine other competitors are able to do the same. This year's winner was Brandon Clark, who broke all the records with his time of just under two and a half minutes.

During the contest, most of the fun by the competitors is had through professional wrestling style theatrics. They wear wigs and flamboyant costumes and enter to the music selection of their choices before gorging themselves with tacos.

T Mo's Tacos is a food concession trailer specializing in fundraisers, fairs and special events. It its owned and operated by Todd and Michelle Morales and their family. Besides tacos, T Mo's Tacos offers authentic Mexican food, including quesadillas, nachos, fried pies, funnel stix, twisted taters and Shake-Ups made with real fruit.

